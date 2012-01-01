Apply Now

Apply now for the new Pre-K and kindergarten Montessori program for scholars at Lake Ridge Elementary. Pre-K tuition is $450/month or $225 for those who qualify. Kindergarten is free.

Due to high demand, the program is expanding to include first- through third-graders in the 2019-20 school year. The class will be added based on applicant interest.

How to apply

Complete the online form

Click here ; the application deadline for the 2019-20 school year is 2 p.m. Friday, January 11. Space is limited.

Attend one parent meeting:

Monday, Nov. 26 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 4 - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8 - 6 p.m.

Montessori FAQs

1. How is Montessori teaching different from traditional methods?

Montessori is rooted in independence; children are given structured time to pursue lessons of their choosing. Though traditional standards still apply, teachers facilitate lessons and allow children to explore learning at their own pace. If they are ready, scholars may exceed grade-level curriculum.

2. Why are Pre-K and kindergartern students in the same classroom?

The Montessori method relies on multi-age classrooms. Children love to learn from each other. Younger scholars want to be like their older peers. After kindergarteners master a lesson, they are encouraged to teach a Pre-K child. Twenty-two scholars, 11 Pre-K and 11 kindergarten will be in the same classroom. A certified teacher and a teacher's aide will be in the classroom.

3. How are first- through third-graders grouped in a multi-age classroom?

Approximately the same number of first-graders, second-graders, and third-graders will be in one classroom.

4. What does a Montessori classroom look like?

There are no desks in rows; hands-on lessons are placed strategically throughout the room. Children are given expectations but are allowed to complete lessons throughout the day or week, rather than in a 45-minute class. Scholars have a three-hour block dedicated to lesson time.

5. What are the common traits of Montessori learners?

In addition to required learning, children learn self-reliance through traditional chores; sweeping, cleaning, and caring for class pets are all part of a regular day.

6. What if I have more questions?

Call Natalie Garrett 972-291-1581 x4050.